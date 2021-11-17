UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi to launch 100-day action plan to reach 7 cr women voters

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Chitrakoot’s Ram Ghat on Wednesday to launch the party’s 100 days action plan for the ‘Adhi Abadi’, an outreach programme for women voters in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress general secretary is betting high by announcing that 40% tickets will be given to women in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Priyanka has also made big promises to attract women voters and a separate manifesto has been prepared in this regard. Promises including smartphone and two-wheelers for college-going girls, three free cylinders for housewives, free travel for women in government buses, an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month to ASHA and Anganwadi workers, old age-widow pension of Rs 1000 per month and many more are being put forward by Congress, ahead of the up-coming UP polls.

Also read: ‘Polarisation stunt’: BJP slams Maharashtra Govt for roping in Salman Khan for vaccination awareness drive

The Congress party is also planning to commence a big public relations campaign to reach out to four crore women voters in the next 100 days. A brigade of around 8,000 woman volunteers has been allocated to work with the slogan ‘Mahila hoon lad sakti hoon’. As many as 150 professionals are currently working on this campaign. The brigade will range to about 2 lakh women daily and is aimed to convey the promises of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the women voters, who belong to a significant portion of about 7 Cr of the state’s electorate.