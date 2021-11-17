Wizards’ reunion! Harry Potter cast to return to the School of Magic

Happy news for Potterheads! Our favourite wizards are all set to return to the OG School of Magic for a Harry Potter reunion. HBOMax announced on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the film that the reunion of the cast is happening, and it will be aired on HBOMax on January 1, 2022.

‘For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, streaming New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. International release coming soon’, HBO announced through their Instagram handle.

Along with principle characters of the franchise- Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, the reunion will also feature Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Chris Columbus and many more. However, the notable absence of JK Rowling, who wrote the books on which the film franchise was based, has triggered criticisms across social media, on the much-awaited reunion.

