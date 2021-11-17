Youth weighing 240 kilogram brought back to normal life in Kerala

Tiruvalla: A young man, overweight due to eating junk food was brought back to normal life in Kerala. Believer’s Church Medical College in Tiruvalla has helped 32-year-old Justin, an IT professional working in Bangalore.

Justin who was addicted to junk foods had a body weight of 150 kilograms. But after the Covid-19 lockdown he was assigned to work from home and his body weight reached 240 kilograms. He had revealed that during lockdown he had ate more than 50 burgers a week and drank more than 10 liter of carbonated drinks.

He was admitted at Believer’s Church Medical College with a Body Mass Index (BMI) 75, which is a dangerous state to be in. He was facing several problems and was not able to breathe after walking just 10 meters.

Also Read: Air Arabia announces special airfares

The Endocrinology department in the hospital conducted Bariatric Surgery as this excess weight was a life threatening situation for Justin. He was admitted in the hospital three weeks prior to the surgery date to ensure strict diet and exercise protocols. It helped him reduce 16 kilograms of weigh before the surgery.

A special operation theatre with specialized instruments was prepared for conducting surgery. The surgery was conducted by Prof. Dr. George Chandy Matteethra, the CEO with a multi-disciplinary team from the 10 specialty departments in the hospital. The team formulated three plans foreseeing possible challenges at the time of surgery and the third plan came effective in Justin’s case. The Laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy was performed by Dr. Sujith Philip, Senior Consultant Gastrointestinal surgeon. After the surgery his weight reached 110 kilograms.

The hospital authorities said that there are not many treatment facilities and surgery options in Kerala for those with such a high Body Mass Index.