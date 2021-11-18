2022 World Cup: Denmark to wear kits emphasising human rights issues in Qatar

After qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Denmark’s football team announced that they will take a number of steps to raise awareness of human rights issues in the Middle Eastern country, Danish Football Association (DBU) said in a statement.

Denmark had already qualified for the tournament after winning their group with nine wins last month. The team played its final qualifier on Monday.

The DBU stated that their two sponsors for training gear will create room for critical messages about Qatar, as well as reducing the number of travels to the country to prevent commercial activities that support the events of Qatar, the World Cup host.

In a statement, DBU’s Chief Executive Officer Jakob Jensen said that the DBU had always been extremely sceptical of the World Cup in Qatar.

‘However, we are now stepping up our efforts and critical dialogue in order to capitalise on the fact that we have qualified to work for more change in the country,’ he stated.

‘We have also, and will continue to, raise attention to the issues that (global soccer governing body) FIFA and Qatar face,’ he added.

Amnesty International released a 48-page report earlier this week claiming that thousands of migrant workers in Qatar were being detained and exploited, with many facing ‘wage theft.’

Qatar’s government refuted the allegations, but admitted that their labour system was still ‘in the works.’

Jensen also expressed his delight at their commercial partners’ willingness to give up space on the training kits for messages aimed at improving the working conditions of migrant workers in Qatar.