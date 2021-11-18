Dulquer stunts with Ford Mustang; Fans amazed

Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salman are known to be the biggest car lovers in Malayalam cinema. Mammootty has a collection of coveted cars. His son Dulquer is a fan of vintage cars. This video proves that Dulquer not only loves vehicles but also knows how to do stunts with them.

The video of Dulquer doing a car stunt has been released as part of the promotion of the movie Kurup. Dulquer stunts with the car, taking all safety precautions in the spacious courtyard of the Lulu Grand Hyatt. The star’s stunt performance was on a Ford Mustang with Kurup’s poster on it.

Kurup has been released in theatres on Nov 12. The movie is getting excellent reports and reached the 50-crore club within 5 days after release.