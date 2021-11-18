Emirates Airlines announces 50% off on children’s flight tickets

Dubai: Emirates Airlines announced 50% off on children’s flight tickets. The special fare was announced to mark the 50th National Day of the UAE.

The Dubai based air carrier also announced special packages for residents. The economy class tickets to London is priced Dh 2195 and business class ticket is Dh 11,255. Economy class tickets to Bangkok coast Dh 2045 and business class is Dh 8555. Tickets to New York is priced at Dh 3195 and Dh 14,555 for economy and business class.

The offer is valid for bookings made from November 18 till December 5, 2021, for travel until June 15, 2022.Passengers can also enjoy a 50% discount on hotels when booking packages with Emirates Holidays.