‘Lal Salaam’: Smriti Irani’s debut novel to hit stands on Nov 29 

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani’s debut novel, name ‘Lal Salaam’ will hit the stands on November 29. The publishing house Westland has announced the news, adding that the novel shares the gripping tale of a struggle against overwhelming odds, and of men and women who fight these odds with courage, ingenuity and resilience.

‘Lal Salaam’ is the story of a young officer, Vikram Pratap Singh, and of the challenges he faces against a system that is steeped in backroom politics and corruption. The novel, inspired by the tragic killings of 76 CRPF personnel in Dantewada in April 2010, is a tribute to the exceptional men and women who have given a lifetime of service to the country, especially in confronting the challenges in the red corridor.

‘The story has been brewing at the back of my mind for a few years now, until there came a time when I simply couldn’t ignore the urge to put it down on paper. I am hoping readers will enjoy the pace and the insights I have tried to bring to the narrative, which is set in a less-reported part of India’, the actor- turned politician told about her upcoming book.