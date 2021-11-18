‘Not against live-in relationships’: Allahabad HC provides protection to lesbian couple

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted protection to a same-sex couple who are in a live-in relationship, observing that the court is ‘not against live-in relationship’. The ruling was made while partly allowing a writ petition filed by one Anju Singh and another of Hapur district, by a division bench comprising Justice Kaushal Jayendra Thaker and Justice Ajai Tyagi.

The petitioner, Anju Singh filed a joint petition along with her live-in partner, and submitted before the court that they are major girls and same-sex couple who wanted a live-in relationship. They alleged that they have threats from the family, would be harassed and not be permitted to live in peace by them if protection is not granted.

They also claimed that their parents threatened to kill them if they do not end their relationship, and were also threatened to be falsely implicated in a criminal case. Against this backdrop, the court asserted that it is not against live-in relationships, and directed the police of the district concerned to grant them protection and do the needful after verifying all documents.