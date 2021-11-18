Oman Duathlon: Major roads will be temporarily closed in Muscat

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) informed that a number of major roads in Muscat Governorate will be closed temporarily on November 19. The roads are closed to hold the Oman Duathlon race.

‘The Royal Oman Police announced that within the framework to hold the Oman Duathlon for Ladies race on Friday, November 19, 2021 in Al Sarooj area in the Governorate of Muscat, traffic will be closed on the race tracks. The race starts from the Seef Mall area in Qurum Beach to the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines, back to the traffic lights of the Royal Opera House Muscat and will end at the Seef Mall’, said ROP in a statement.

ROP added that the traffic will resume immediately after the contestants cross the race distance, and that the closure will be from 3:30 pm until 5:30 pm.