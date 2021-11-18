Porsche’s electric Taycan launched in India; Price Rs 1.50 cr

German carmaker Porsche has launched the electric version of the sports car Taycan in India. The showroom price of the electric ‘Taycan’ range starts from Rs 1.50 crore. The Taycan is the first full-fledged electric model from Porsche, a sports car maker in the Volkswagen Group. The electric Taycan range is available in four variants: the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo, and TurboS.

The Taycan Turbo AC, a sports saloon, is proud to be the most powerful sports car in the Porsche range. Coming with a battery pack capable of generating 560 kW (i.e. 751 bhp), it takes just 2.8 seconds to reach a top speed of 100 km / h from standstill. To power the Taycan, Porsche offers battery packs ranging from 79.2 kW on a single deck to 93.4 kW on a double deck. The company has promised to deliver the first batch of cars to consumers in India by next March. It is estimated that the Taycan can cover 456 to 484 km on a single charge.