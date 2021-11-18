Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty fall for third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices settled lower for the third day in a row. The losses in Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services has weighed upon the equity indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 59,636, lower by 372 points. NSE Nifty slipped 134 points to settle at 17,765. All the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. Nifty Midcap 100 index dropped 1.44% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index slipped 1.63%. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 2,285 shares ended lower and 1,042 closed higher.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were State Bank of India, Indian Oil, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Divi’s Labs. The top losers were Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Eicher Motors, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Shree Cements, Maruti Suzuki and UPL.