Tata Motors launched Altroz XE+ variant: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Tata Motors launched its Altroz XE+ variant in India. Thus, the Indian automakers has launched 7 variants of its Altroz.

The new car is powered with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol and 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engines. The petrol engine is capable of producing 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel engine produces 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Also Read: Finch determined to lead Australian team for T20 title defence

The new edition of Altroz also features 3.5-inch infotainment display with 4 speakers, FM/AM, Bluetooth, and AUX-IN connectivity, along with a USB fast charger. The new variant also gets remote keyless entry, auto-folding mirrors with manual adjusters, electric temperature control instead of the manual AC, and follow me home & find my car function.

It is priced at Rs 6.35 lakh for the petrol model and Rs 7.55 lakh for the diesel model.