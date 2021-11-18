Why should a cop try to sell his children on streets ?

In developing countries, it is a sad reality that the poor sell their own children for money. However, a cop doing this in the middle of the street is shocking. During a busy intersection, this Pakistani police officer was seen shouting on the street. His two children looked no Older than 6 years , looked terrified and also bewildered . The man kept shouting that he would sell his children for 50,000 Pakistani rupees ($285).

Nisar Lashari, a police officer with the prisons department, made headlines on local news for selling his own children. Everyone wondered, why a policeman would try to sell his children?

Lashari needed to take leave for his son’s medical procedure, as reported by Vice World News. His boss demanded a bribe in exchange for granting him leave. Because he could not bribe the boss, his leave was canceled and he was transferred to Larkana, 120 kilometers away. Lashari told Vice News, ‘Why did they give me this punishment just for not paying a bribe? I am so poor that I could not even travel to Karachi to file a complaint with the inspector general of prisons. The people here are so powerful and there is usually no action taken against them. Was I supposed to pay off bribes or pay for my child’s operation? Was I supposed to work in Larkana or was I supposed to take my child for treatment?’

People on the internet were saddened to see this harsh reality where a father was left helpless to get his child treated because he could not bribe a senior. Lashari’s situation improved after the video went viral. The Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, intervened in the matter after being alerted to his plight. In Ghotki, Leshari was able to keep his job, and he was granted a 14-day leave of absence so that he could treat his child. A person in power can exploit people without giving a second thought to their well-being, which is sad. Instances like this make us realize that humanity may be extinct soon .