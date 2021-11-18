Liquor Bottles Stopped Inside Airport: Women Gives Vodka Shots To Passengers

It is heartbreaking to be asked to get rid of your liquor bottle by airport security when you are en route to board your flight because you forgot to put it in your baggage. Since you won’t drink all of it at one time, you have no choice but to throw everything away! But maybe you can! Social media users have gone wild over a video of women offering vodka shots at the airport. Despite being stopped from carrying alcohol through check-in, the women offer shots to other passengers.

TikTok user @latinnbella posted a video of the incident with the caption that they were heading to Miami, Florida. Due to the 100ml rule, the women had the choice to either get rid of or finish the two big bottles of alcohol they were carrying. ‘They didn’t let us take our bottles through check-in so we gave shots to everyone in line,’ the video is captioned.

In the video, one woman is seen drinking Ciroc vodka, while another passes a bottle of pineapple Malibu rum down the line. As passengers shared alcohol among themselves, security staff roared with laughter. Would that be the best idea during a pandemic? The video has been watched more than 12 million times, and while some people liked the bit, others were concerned about the fact that passengers took off their masks and drank from the same bottle.