America charges Iranians for a cyber plot to influence the 2020 precedential election

The United States charged two Iranians on Thursday with starting a cyber misinformation operation to tamper in the 2020 presidential election in the United States, which targeted voters as well as elected members of Congress and a media firm based in US.

The US Treasury also announced sanctions against six Iranians and one Iranian group for attempting to influence the 2020 US election.

The group was accused with accessing secret voting information from at least one state election website of the United State, and plotting with others sow false information in order to undermine Americans’ trust in the integrity of the election.

Senior law enforcement authorities in the United States told reporters on Thursday that there was no indication that any of the alleged hacking activity had an impact on the election results.