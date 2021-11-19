Blogger makes outfit from KFC packaging: ‘So creative’, says the Internet

In the news recently, a fashion blogger created a dress using recycled packaging from fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). Yes, you read it correctly. @NokuzothaNtuli went viral on Twitter after she posted pictures of herself wearing the outfit made from KFC packets.

KFC South Africa also responded to her tweet after it collected more than 12,000 likes on Twitter. Clearly visible in the pictures, the pleats on her dress were made of recycled KFC packaging bearing the Colonel Sanders logo. ‘Decided to make this dress from recycled KFC packaging to show how dedicated we are to KFC’, she wrote in the caption of her post. View the post here:

Decided to make this dress for KFC from recycled KFC packages to show how much of KFC super fans we are.#KFCSuperfan @KFCSA #KFCDesigns. ???? pic.twitter.com/XewkWc8Hdu — a superstar (@NokuzothaNtuli) November 17, 2021

Her creativity was applauded by social media users in the comments section of the post, meanwhile. ‘Please make them ambassadors. So creative and cute,’ a user said. Several other users dropped heart emoticons, too.