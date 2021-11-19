Country to reopen soon to vaccinated tourists

Manila: The Philippines has decided to allow entry to fully vaccinated foreigners. The coronavirus task force in the country has approved the plan to allow entry of fully vaccinated tourists from countries with low Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken to boost the tourism sector.

‘Allowing tourists from green countries or territories that have the majority of its population vaccinated and with low infection rate, will greatly help in our recovery efforts’, said tourism minister, Bernadette Romulo-Puyat in a statement. The Philippines witnessed 83% decline in foreign arrivals last year due to strict entry rules and lockdown. In 2020 only 1.4 million foreigners visited the country. It was around 8.2 million in 2019.

Also Read: Singapore business events rebound after pandemic, Hong Kong struggles

The ‘green list’ of Philippines includes countries like Japan, China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and India, among others.