Development poses threat to South Korean beaches, rising seas

or years, surfers and vacationers have flocked to South Korea’s Sacheonjin beach for its crystalline blue ocean and silky sand, preferring it to avoid more congested options on the east coast.

High waves wiped away huge areas of the beach this year, especially during a typhoon in August. Officials and citizens worry that the rapid economic expansion is eroding some of South Korea’s most popular beaches, which has brought rising ocean levels and unpredictable weather. The situation is worsened by the climate change.

According to a survey of 250 beaches conducted by the oceans and fisheries ministry, in eastern Gangwon province, Sacheonjin is one of 43 beaches identified as having ‘severe’ coastal erosion as of 2020. In 2018, the number of beaches that faced sever coastal erosion was 12, according to the survey reports.

The eastern coastal provinces in particular have been struck severely by erosion, with 25 of the 43 worst-affected beaches located there.