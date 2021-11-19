Indonesia Masters Super 750 Badminton: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth enter semi-finals

Jakarta: India’s ace shuttle badminton players PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth entered the semi-finals of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament. Two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu defeated Neslihan Yigit of Turkey by 21-13 21-10 in just 35 minutes in women’s singles.

Sindhu will now face the winner of the quarterfinal between top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and fifth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand. Sindhu has a 12-7 head-to-head record against Akane Yamaguchi and 4-2 against Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Also Read: Guptil surpasses Kohli; become highest run-scorer in men’s T20Is

Kidambi Srikanth defeated compatriot HS Prannoy in the men’s singles quarter-finals 21-7, 21-18 in 39 minutes. He will now face either Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand or third-seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the semi-final.