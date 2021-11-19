‘The game will not be the same without you’: Du Plessis pens note for De Villiers

As South African Cricket legend AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Friday, former South African skipper Faf Du Plessis penned a tweet for him saying that the game will not be the same without him. Du Plessis also congratulated De Villiers on a ‘special career’ and termed him as the ‘greatest player’ he has ever played with.

‘Well done @ABdeVilliers17 on a special career. I’ve been extremely lucky to be on the same cricket field as you. The game will not be the same without you. The greatest player I have played with’, Du Plessis penned on his Twitter handle.

Well done @ABdeVilliers17 on a special career. I've been extremely lucky to be on the same cricket field as you. The game will not be the same without you. The greatest player I have played with.? https://t.co/N3BJ3Jxw6Q — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) November 19, 2021

The 37-year-old Proteas player announced his retirement through a series of tweets, ending a 17-year journey which saw him play in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is. De Villiers’s last game for South Africa came in April 2018 when they played against Australia at Johannesburg. His last game in the T20 format for South Africa came against India, in February 16, 2018.

