US authority authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna vaccine boosters for adults

New York: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US authorized booster doses of Covid19 vaccines for all adults who were vaccinated with the Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE vaccines. All adults who had their second dose of Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna six months prior, as well as those who had the Johnson & Johnson Inc. vaccine two months ago will be provided with the booster dose.

As per the data released by the authorities, around 31 million US citizens have already received a booster dose. But at present, CDC guidelines recommend extra doses only for some population groups like people aged 65 and above, people with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

Also Read: More than 115 crore Covid-19 vaccines administered in India

Both Pfizer and Moderna have shown data that an additional dose improves the efficacy of their vaccines in adults.