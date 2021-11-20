China imposes fine on tech giant for failing to record 43 old deals

China’s market regulator announced on Saturday that it was fining companies such as Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com for failing to report 43 transactions dating back to 2012 to the authorities, by citing the risk of exploiting anti-monopoly legislation.

The enterprises engaged in the cases would face fines of 500,000 yuan ($78,000) each, the maximum allowed under China’s Anti-Monopoly Law of 2008.

Requests for comment from Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com and Geely were not returned.

China has tightened its hold on online platforms, reversing a previously laissez-faire policy and citing the risk of exploiting market dominance to hinder competition, misusing consumer data and violating consumer rights.