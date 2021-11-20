Country to allow fully vaccinated passengers with Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covaxin

Toronto: Canadian government has allowed entry to all fully vaccinated passengers with Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covaxin vaccines. The new entry rule will come into effect from November 30. At present, Canada only accepts passengers who have vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

From November 30, people leaving Canada by land or by air for less than 72 hours will be exempted from submitting a negative molecular test report for reentering the country. This rule is applicable to Canadians, permanent residents, individuals registered under the Indian Act, children under 12 and individuals with medical contraindications to vaccination.

Also Read: Deforestation rate in Brazilian Amazon forests disappoints diplomats

The Canadian government also announced that from January 15, 2022, individuals travelling to reunite with family, international students, professional and amateur athletes, individuals with a valid work permit and other essential service workers including truck drivers will be allowed to enter the country if they are fully vaccinated.