Indonesia Masters Super 750 Badminton: PV Sindhu bows out at semifinals

Jakarta: Ace Indian shuttle badminton player PV Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semifinals of women’s singles at the Indonesia Masters Super 750 Badminton tournament. Two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu lost by 13-21 9-21 in 32 seconds.

Another Indian player Kidambi Srikant will face Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the men’s singles semifinals, later in the day. Srikanth defeated compatriot HS Prannoy in the quarterfinals.