Massive protests against water shortages in central Iran

Thousands of farmers rallied in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Friday in a large protest against water shortages in the drought-stricken province, state TV reported.

On a video posted on social media, several demonstrators screamed, ‘Let Isfahan breathe again, revive Zayandeh Rud,’ as masses gathered in the river’s dry bed, where protesting farmers have built up a tent city. A woman held a banner that read, ‘Our children demand water to give food for your children.’

In July, street protests erupted in the oil-producing southwestern province of Khuzestan over water shortages, prompting the UN’s human rights head to condemn the fatal shooting of protestors. Iran has dismissed the criticism.

Water shortages in Iran have been blamed on the country’s worst drought in 50 years, but opponents also point to mismanagement from the government’s side.