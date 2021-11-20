Ryanair withdraws from London stock exchange, cites dual listing costs

Ryanair announced on Friday that it will delist from the London Stock Exchange next month, citing that the level of trading did not justify the costs associated with an additional listing.

The Irish airline announced on November 1st that it planned to withdraw from the listing due to a reduction in trade volumes there, laying a blow to London’s role as a global financial centre following Brexit.

The move comes after the voting rights of its British shareholders were reduced post-Brexit.

Royal Dutch Shell’s decision on Monday to abandon its dual share structure and relocate its headquarters to the United Kingdom from the Netherlands has refocused attention on dual listings, which are frequently criticised as both confusing and costly.