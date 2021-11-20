Saudi Arabian authorities seized 3600 bottles of liquor: Video

Jeddah: The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority in Saudi Arabia foiled a major liquor smuggling bid and seized 3,612 bottles of liquor from a container at Jeddah Islamic Port. The liquor was concealed in a shipping consignment.

The authorities also arrested two people in relation with the case. They were the recipients of the seized goods in the Saudi Arabia.

The authority said that it is continuing to tighten customs controls over the Kingdom’s imports and exports as part of its strategy. It urged all Saudi residents to contact it via call center number (1910), email ([email protected]) or by using the international number (00966114208417) to inform about the smuggling of banned goods. Informers will be rewarded with a prize money.