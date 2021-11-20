Seven girls drown as boat capsizes

Abuja: In a tragic incident, seven young girls drowned after a boat they were travelling capsized. The accident took place in a river in Jigawa state in Nigeria.

As per police, ten girls aged between 10 and 12, were going to their home after attending a religious ceremony. Three girls were rescued. The police said that the girls, who were anxious to get home at 12:15am decided to row a boat they found at the bank of the river on their own without a skipper.

The incident comes months after a boat accident in Kebbi state led to the death of over 90 people.