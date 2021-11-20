Some people have all the luck in the world ! Be it a mansion or a lifestyle to match ! Read below…

An estate in Miami is up for sale for $31.75 million thanks to the sale of Gunther VI, the ‘world’s wealthiest dog’. It’s true, what you read is correct, but there’s more to the story. This gorgeous mansion was once owned by Madonna, adding to its appeal. In the 1990s, it belonged to the pop music legend. She reportedly paid $7.5 million for it.

A mansion is simply stunning from the outside, but the interiors are top-notch. A Forbes report mentions that the estate was built in 1928 and since then, it has been updated with modern renovations, complementing its Mediterranean-style architecture and interiors. There are nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms in the mansion. A person will be blown away when they see the interiors, including the grand coral staircase, arched stone entrances, fireplaces, and maid quarters. A gated residence, the estate is located at 3029 Brickell Avenue in a safe and prestigious area of Miami. Considering only six other houses are within the enclave, the buyers will be sure to get privacy.

It is a first for Ruthie Assouline, as she has sold multi-million dollar homes in the past. The ultra-private gated estate sits on an expansive lot lined with royal palm trees and lush landscaping with breathtaking open bay views, according to Forbes. Ruthie and Ethan Assouline are the listing agents of The Assouline Team at Compass.

Forbes has revealed the history of multi-millionaire dog, Gunther VI. Forbes has revealed that a German countess, named Karlotta Liebenstein, left her fortune to her dog, Gunther III. She adored animals as she had no children. Despite a lavish lifestyle and private jet, Gunther VI inherited the trust from his grandfather, Gunther IV. Of course, the dog doesn’t work in the business, which is run by Italian businessmen. The estate in Tuscany is operated by a group of Italian businessmen under The Gunther Group, but the mansion in Miami is owned and operated by The Gunther Corporation. The Miami estate was purchased by The Gunther Corporation in 2000.