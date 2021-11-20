Goodbye to boring, ready-to-eat meals on trains: Welcome back hot meals!

The railway ministry has taken another significant decision following last week’s decision to revert to pre-pandemic train services. Hot cooked meals will now be available on trains instead of packaged ready-to-eat meals. Since rail travel is gaining popularity, as well as the reduced lockdown restrictions at restaurants, hotels, and other places across the country, cooked food can now be served again, and RTEs can also carry on. Furthermore, prepaid catering services will be restored with an opt-out option on premium trains.

In accordance with the notification, meals can be prepared at base kitchens according to the existing terms and conditions. Over a period of time, the railways discovered that packaged meals were not popular and that most passengers preferred cooked meals. Approximately 7 to 10 percent of passengers purchased ready meals, while 40 to 70 percent preferred cooked food.

The Railways Ministry has withdrawn an earlier order, dated February 23, in which only ready-to-eat meals would be served on trains. On November 12, the Centre announced that all normal operations will resume at railway stations. Cooked meals will be available on railway platforms and stations. Currently, more than 1,700 passenger trains are operating. At the time of the nationwide lockdown in March 2020, the Centre ran a number of special trains, which were requested by states, for laborers and migrant workers.