South African workers strike against low wages at Massmart

Thousands of workers in South Africa, dissatisfied with low wages and changes in terms and conditions of employment, went on strike on Friday against companies controlled by Walmart-owned Massmart Holdings, a labour organisation reported

The South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU), an affiliate of the powerful Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), said that it expects more than 18,000 members to join the indefinite strike across the country.

SACCAWU spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete said that the union expects everyone to join the protests, adding that picketing began outside several Massmart stores at 0400 GMT.

Massmart stated that contingency arrangements have been put in place to ensure ongoing smooth operations, including the deployment of experienced contract personnel to its locations. It claimed that all its stores were running smoothly and that less than 23 percent of SACCAWU’s members were participating in the strike.

At some Massmart stores, such as food and general items wholesale chain Makro and Builders Warehouse, there was only a little sign of disruption in operations visible on Friday.

Workers in uniform chanted ‘we’re fighting for our rights’ outside a Makro store in Johannesburg, holding posters that read ‘Before Walmart, many jobs; after Walmart, jobs shedding.’

The union claimed that it had tried to resolve the problem in many ways but as it operated Game shops too , was forced to go on strike

One of the disagreements was over salaries at Builders, where unions were asking a 500 rand ($31.76) monthly raise while Massmart is providing a 320 rand increase.

The union was also opposing unilateral restructuring and changes to employment terms and conditions, including a drop in working hours from 195 to 120 hours per month at several distribution centres.

Another demand of the Union was that workers who were laid off at the Game chain to be reinstated. Massmart stated that it has identified other jobs for those employees.

Tshwete stated that the union had no intentions to resume discussions with Massmart.

‘No one gains in a strike, and despite the fact that SACCAWU has been unresponsive, we continue to maintain open channels of contact with them,’ stated Brian Leroni, Massmart Senior Vice President of Group Corporate Affairs.