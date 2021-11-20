State of emergency to be extended in Ecuador, to fight crime

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso declared a 30-day extension for the state of emergency in nine of the country’s 24 regions in an effort to reduce violence linked to drug consumption and trafficking.

The renewal will keep military patrols on the streets in regions with high rates of homicide and other drug-related crimes.

Last month, Lasso declared a 60-day state of emergency. The country’s constitutional court reduced the period to 30 days and stated that the military can only assist the police if their assistance is justified.

‘President Guillermo Lasso has renewed the state of emergency issued on October 18, 2021…for another 30 days in the provinces of El Oro, Guayas, Santa Elena, Manabi, Los Rios, Esmeraldas, Santo Domingo, Pichincha, and Sucumbios,’ Lasso’s press office stated on Thursday.

In a decree issued on Friday, Lasso stated that while the measures implemented during the first 30 days of the state of emergency were effective, they did not address the root cause of increased crime.