US and Qatar discuss humanitarian needs in Afghanistan

The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday that Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and senior Qatari authorities met this week to discuss their shared interest in solving the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.

During his meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz Al Thani and other senior government and economic leaders in Doha on Thursday, Adeyemo also discussed equitable growth, the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges and opportunities of virtual assets.

Treasury stated that the United States and Qatar have reaffirmed their determination to collaborate in combating illicit funding.