US holds second round of economic dialogue with Taiwan

The United States and Taiwan will hold the second session of an economic conversation begun last year in response to China’s escalating pressure on the island, the State Department announced on Friday.

The news comes only days after US Vice President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a virtual meeting. After the meeting, Xi warned that proponents of Taiwanese independence in the US were ‘playing with fire.’

Jose Fernandez, the United States’ Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, will chair the second US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue on Monday, according to a State Department announcement.