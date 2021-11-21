22 foreigners arrested for trying to illegally enter Oman

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested 22 foreigners for trying to enter Oman illegally. ROP said that the Coast Guard police arrested these illegal migrants from South and North Al Batinah governorates. The police also recovered 30 crystals and 10 hashish moulds from their possession.

Meanwhile, the Fisheries Control Team has arrested 8 expats for using illegal nets on unlicensed fishing boats in the Wilayat of Mahout in Al Wusta Governorate.