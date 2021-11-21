Belarus keeps bringing migrants to border, Poland says

Despite clearing camps near the border earlier this week, Belarus continues to ferry migrants to its border on Sunday, the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated as he toured the Baltic republics in search of support amid the crisis.

Europe accuses Belarus of bringing thousands of individuals from the Middle East into the EU, which has been at conflict with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko since a disputed election last year.

Minsk, which denies fomenting the situation, removed a migrant camp along the border on Thursday and began repatriating some migrants to Iraq, signalling a shift in strategy in a conflict that has erupted into a major East-West war.