Blinken says, US demanded immediate release of detained Yemeni staff

Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement on Friday condemning the Houthi movement’s incarceration of Yemeni workers at the US embassy in Sanaa and demanding their immediate release.

Since the US embassy in Yemen closed in 2015, dozens of Yemeni individuals and their family members have been kidnapped and mistreated by the Iran-aligned Houthis because they served as caretakers for the US, according to the statement.

‘All US Yemeni employees must be released unharmed immediately, the embassy compound must be evacuated, seized property must be returned, and the Houthis must quit their threats,’ Blinken stated.