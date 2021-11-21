Indonesia Masters Super 750 Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth crashes out at semifinals

Jakarta: Indian shuttle badminton player Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament. Kidambi Srikanth lost to Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the men’s singles semifinals by 14-21 9-21 in just 41 minutes.

Earlier, India’s double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semifinals of women’s singles by 13-21 9-21 in 32 minutes.