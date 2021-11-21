Sleeper cell module busted in Jammu and Kashmir, five arrested

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police busted a sleeper cell module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested five terror associates. The arrested were identified as Showket Islam, Aijaz Ahmad Lone, Aijaz Gulzar Lone, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and Nasser Ahmad Shah.

Jammu and Kashmir police said that they were working at the sleeper cell and involved in procurement as well as transportation of arms and ammunition. They were behind the recent grenade attacks on security forces.

Security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is going on.