‘Sharp ball catching skills’: Master Blaster shares amusing video of a dog playing cricket

Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared an old viral video of a dog playing cricket with two kids on Monday, creating a buzz online.

‘Received this from a friend and I must say, those are some ‘sharp’ ball catching skills. We’ve seen wicket-keepers, fielders and all-rounders in cricket, but what would you name this’, Master blaster captioned the post. The same clip was also posted on February this year by veteran actress and talk show host Simi Garewal. ‘An award for the best fielder of the year!!’ she penned while posting the clip.

Received this from a friend and I must say, those are some 'sharp' ball catching skills ? We've seen wicket-keepers, fielders and all-rounders in cricket, but what would you name this? ? pic.twitter.com/tKyFvmCn4v — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 22, 2021

Although the video is dated, it’s impact on the audience was not diluted. It has gained more than 27.5 k likes within hours of being posted. Netizens have also shared their amusement and appreciated the ‘catching skills’ of the pawed player, calling him a ‘perfect all-rounder’, ‘friendly neighbourhood ball keeper’, and even referring him to the Mumbai Indians IPL team.

Also read: Boris Johnson stutters in the midst of his speech as he narrates about Peppa the Pig; Watch viral video