A sneak peek into the specifications of Xiaomi 12 Ultra; which may hit markets soon

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is rumoured to be the company’s next high-end Android smartphone, and a recent leak has revealed the device’s camera features. The successor to the Mi 11 Ultra is expected to have a 50-megapixel primary sensor and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (or Snapdragon 898) chipset. Xiaomi has yet to divulge any information about the smartphone, but the leak has revealed two codenames ( Loki and Thor), implying that the company is working on a Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced.

According to the rumour, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced could possibly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (or Snapdragon 898) SoC, which is projected to power most flagship devices in 2022. Coming to the camera department, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is believed to feature a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor. The device will also have a 48-megapixel camera with a 2x zoom, a 48-megapixel camera with a 5x zoom, and a 48-megapixel camera with a 10x zoom, according to the source.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra, according to the report, could be a China-only gadget that launches in the second quarter of 2022. The timing revealed by the leak corresponds to the Mi 11 Ultra’s release date. Xiaomi, on the other hand, has yet to confirm the devices or give any specifics regarding their specifications.