Apple Watch 8 renders leaked online; Get the details here

A computer-Aided Design render of the Apple Watch Series 8 has been released, revealing the device’s design. This render was purportedly generated based on pictures and CAD data received by a source from people familiar with the matter, and it indicates that Apple Watch Series 8 will not have the promised design update. iDropNews spots only one difference and that is the new watch has two speaker grilles instead of one.

It’s also worth mentioning that the colour utilised isn’t part of the leak, but the source claims to have seen an Apple Watch Series 8 in a Light Green colour comparable to the iPad Air.

While the leaks indicate that Apple is reusing an old design for its next-generation wearable, rumours suggest that the company will compensate by adding new functionality.

That said, there’s still plenty of time before Apple Watch Series 8 is released, and it’ll be interesting to see if the company surprises us with a different design at the event, as it did with Apple Watch Series 7, which was expected to feature flat edges rather than the curved ones seen on previous models.