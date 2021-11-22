Britain to host G7 summit in December

The United Kingdom will welcome ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised Nations (G7) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during a summit in Liverpool from December 10 to December 12, the British government revealed on Monday.

The meeting will cover problems such as economic resilience post-COVID-19, global health and human rights, as per a statement from the British Foreign Office.

Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesian ministers are among those expected to attend, according to the statement, which also stated that this is the first time ASEAN countries have been invited to a G7 foreign ministers’ summit, reflecting the Indo-Pacific orientation of Britain.