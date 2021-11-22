Britain to mandate electric vehicle charging points in new buildings

Charging stations for electric vehicles will be a mandatory part in new buildings in the United Kingdom beginning next year, a statement issued by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office on Sunday revealed.

It stated that the requirements will result in up to 145,000 additional charging stations being built in England each year in the run-up to 2030, when new petrol and diesel car sales in the United Kingdom will cease.

The rule will apply to new dwellings as well as non-residential structures such as workplaces and shops. It will also apply to buildings that are undergoing large-scale renovations and have more than ten parking spaces.