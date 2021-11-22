Cricketer Unmukt Chand marries nutritionist Simran Khosla, shares pics

Unmukt Chand has made his ‘forever’ decision! The cricketer has taken the next step in his life by marrying Simran Khosla on Sunday.

The news was revealed on social media by the former World Cup-winning U-19 skipper by sharing pictures from the occasion. Adding the picture, Unmukt Chand wrote: ‘Today, we decided on forever. 21.11.21’.

The pair wore exquisite traditional clothes with flower decorations and Indian jewellery in the photos. They had a tender moment in each other’s arms and posed in a variety of poses for some gorgeous candid photos. Simran also posted the identical image on her Instagram account.

Unmukt Chand rose to prominence after leading India to victory in the 2012 U-19 World Cup. He was also the captain of India A side. In the Indian Premier League, he played for the Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians.

In August this year, he declared his retirement from Indian cricket. He did so to be qualified to play in the United States of America. Umukt was a member of the Silicon Valley Strikers, which won the Minor Cricket League in October. He has now signed a contract with the Melbourne Renegades. As a result, he will be the first Indian to participate in the Australian Big Bash League.

Simran works as a nutritionist, lifestyle consultant and personal trainer. She appears to have a fan base, as she has 72.2 thousand Instagram followers.