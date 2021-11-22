Jio and Redmi India team up to test high speed 5G

India’s leading telecom service provider, Jio continues to test its 5G capacity in the country. Redmi India has also announced that it will be part of Jio’s 5G trial. Jio’s 5G trials will be available on the upcoming Redmi Note 11T5G smartphone. This will test the 5G capability and performance of Redmi’s new handset. Both companies conducted a 5G standalone lab trial. The handset is being tested in a variety of situations. This will enable users to enjoy improved 5G services.

A spokesperson for Redmi India said, ‘We are pleased to partner with Reliance Jio in our efforts to democratize technology by making it easier for consumers to access 5G smartphones.’

The Redmi Note 11T5G will be launched in India on November 30. The device comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD + (1080 A- 2400p) LCD display. It includes the Mali-G57MC2 GPU, Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 OS, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 6nm class MediaTek Dimension 810 6nm processor with 64GB / 128GB storage. Storage can be expanded up to 1 TB. The battery is 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging support.