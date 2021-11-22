Know how to remove your Paytm account from your lost or stolen phone

Mumbai: Online payment apps like Paytm, Google Pay, and Phone Pe are very popular in India. These digital payment apps run on Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

But what if your phone is stolen or lost. So deactivating UPI payments and temporarily blocking your accounts is one of the safest way to protect your money.

Here is how to block or deactivate Paytm account from the lost/stolen phone:

Step 1: Call Paytm Payments Bank Helpline number – 0120 4456456

Step 2: Select ‘Report loss or unauthorized usage of wallet, debit card or savings account’ option

Step 3: Select ‘Lost Phone’ option

Step 4: Enter the Lost mobile number

Step 5: Select ‘Block Paytm account’ option

If you are not able to call Paytm Payments Bank Helpline, you can reach out to Paytm through your Paytm app.

Step 1: Open Paytm App from any device.

Step 2: On the home screen, click on “?” at the top left corner.

Step 3: Go to 24X7 help.

Step 4: Go to Profile Settings.

Step 5: Enter your Paytm registered phone number which you want to block.

Step 6: Select ‘I lost my phone/I want to block my account’

Step 7: Select ‘I want to block my account to prevent it from misuse’.

Step 8: Click on ‘Message Us’ at the bottom of the screen.

Step 9: A form will be opened. Enter your Paytm registered mobile number.

Step 10: Provide snapshot of any one of the following details:

Debit/Credit card statement reflecting transactions done from your Paytm account, confirmation email or SMS received for transactions done on your Paytm account, proof of phone number ownership (i.e. Mobile bill in case of postpaid), police complaint proof against lost or stolen phone, if your account is KYCed share linked KYC documents.

Paytm will verify the document and send you a confirmation message post blocking your account.