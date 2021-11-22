Nagpur BJP Corporator and RSS leader Ravindra Bhoyar joins Congress

Nagpur: Sitting Nagpur Corporator of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS ideologist Dr Ravindra Bhoyar formally joined Congress on Monday. Dr Bhoyar, a homoeopath by qualification, is now a front runner for the party’s MLC candidate.

Addressing Congress members at a special meet at the Nagpur party office, Dr Bhoyar promised to stay in Congress till the end. ‘People ask me about my RSS link. Well, the Sangh was formed decades before BJP. The RSS taught me never to suffer injustice, and that’s why I have joined Congress’, he said. Popularly known as Chottu Bhoyar, he will also contest in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) Elections against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chandrashekar Bawankule.

Bhoyar joined Congress on Monday morning, in the presence of Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut, Congress MLA Vikas Thakre and other senior Congress leaders. Sunil Kedar, cabinet minister and senior Congress leader said, ‘It is a big jolt to BJP that their sitting public representatives are crossing over. I am confident that Dr Bhoyar will be a big asset for the party’. It was Kedar who played a major role in bringing Dr Bhoyar to Congress.