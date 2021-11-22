Pick-up truck falls into gorge in Mizoram; 5 killed, 11 injured

Aizawl: Five people, including three women were killed and 11people were injured after a pick-up truck they were travelling fell into a gorge, on Monday. The incident took place near Rabung village in Khawzawl district, East Mizoram around 9.30 am when they were travelling from their village towards Rabung to attend a funeral.

Superintendent of Police, Lalchunglura said that brake failure of the vehicle, which was carrying at least 19 people, is the likely cause of the accident. He said four persons died on the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries at Rabung Public Health Centre, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment.