Rave reviews in the market for the new One Plus Buds Pro for its features and affordability.

True wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, which have no cable hanging and are attached to the ear, are now the travel companion of most people. Many smartphone companies have recognized this trend and are introducing a number of earbud models. There are many companies that specialize in headsets and speakers, but most of the earbuds under the 10,000 price range have poor audio quality and lacks features like active noise cancellation.

TWS earbuds have become popular for a variety of music and gaming purposes. OnePlus Buds Pro offers all major features and premium quality for Rs. 9990. The Buds Pro is notable for its premium design, fast charging, Active Noise Cancellation and Dolby Atmos support. The earbud weighs 4.35 grams each and the charging case weighs 52 grams. The charging case includes a 520 mAh battery and 40 mAh on the earbud. The Buds Pro features 11mm dynamic drivers and each earpiece has 3 microphones. You can listen to up to 7 hours of music at normal volume if the earbud is fully charged. Buds Pro offers excellent Bluetooth connectivity and excellent sound resolution across different frequency ranges. The Buds Pro also features an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.